Thai school’s mystical ‘fog swallowing people’ TikTok video stirs netizens’ interest

A TikTok video posted by a Thai teacher portraying a phenomenon dubbed as “Fog swallowing people,” elicited widespread interest. The footage captured students gradually disappearing into a foggy atmosphere, creating a surreal, wintry scene at a local school.

Footage showcased students of a school, dressed in their scout and guide uniforms, gradually being engulfed by a thick fog as they hurriedly assembled on the football field for their line-up. Initially, the fog appeared faint but swiftly thickened, obscuring the sight of the pupils, thereby creating an illusion as if the fog was slowly devouring them.

As expected, this captivating video attracted a large number of viewers and triggered a flood of comments such as…

“I heard the voices slowly disappearing in the fog.”

“Our visibility becomes zero up close, even with the camera’s clear capture.”

“I’ve lost my friend standing just three metres away.”

“The weather seems captivating. Yearning for the hills.”

“If you don’t believe, you have to – fog does swallow people.”

The comments reflected the unabridged fascination for the incident, reported Sanook.

Thanwa Sangsun is a teacher at the Thap Buek Cooperative School in Wang Ban District, Lom Kao District, Phetchabun. He revealed that the footage was from an oath recitation ceremony for the scouts and guides at their school.

The event occurred on the morning of July 13, when he had called the students to assemble by the flagpole at the centre of the football ground, which was initially faintly covered by fog. However, as the children started marching across the field, the fog descended, becoming increasingly dense until it completely camouflaged them in a matter of minutes. He described this surreal happenstance as “fog swallowing people,” and shared the captured video for amusement.

Evidently, the Thap Buek Hill area experiences a foggy ambience almost daily, especially in the morning if it rained the preceding night. This dense fog can diminish visibility to almost zero. While this phenomenon is considered normal for the local residents, it becomes a matter of intrigue and amusement for outsiders, who liken it to experiencing winter in a Western country.