Thai schoolboy’s erratic behaviour sparks concerns over past drug abuse in Buriram

A 13 year old student from a school in Buriram was rushed to Huai Rat Hospital after displaying unusual behaviour including confusion, fear, and sometimes screaming, causing classmates to fear. The schoolboy, known only as A, admitted to having used drugs since primary school, encouraged by older peers to join in illicit activities in the local sugarcane fields. However, recent urine tests did not show any traces of drugs, suggesting his current symptoms may be related to past substance abuse.

The school declined to provide detailed information about the incident, while the schoolboy’s mother revealed that she had been unaware of her son’s activities. Working a general labour job, the father was often away from home, and the mother had previously been employed in Bangkok for several years, only returning home to start a small business around two years ago.

During her absence, the schoolboy was cared for by his grandmother. The mother was completely oblivious to her son’s whereabouts and activities until the school reported his erratic behaviour, and she learned about his past drug use.

Residents of the village were shocked at the news, given that the schoolboy had appeared normal when attending primary school locally. It was only after he moved to study in the district for secondary school that he became more reclusive, rarely socialising with others and spending most of his time at home. This isolation made it difficult to know that he had a history of drug use.

Upon learning that he had been admitted to the hospital for drug-related issues, the villagers expressed concern for their grandchildren, as they are of similar age and easy targets due to the widespread availability and affordability of drugs, reported Sanook.

The village headman, Semyan Yaowalak, stated that there had been no prior indication that the 13 year old schoolboy had been involved with drugs. He had only recently moved to study in the district, and during his time in primary school, he was a cheerful child with no apparent abnormalities.

The headman only learned of the boy’s hospital admission that morning and was still unclear about the cause. He revealed that two individuals from the village, aged 16 and 21, had previously been sent to rehab for drug addiction.

The community leaders and relevant agencies have been continuously monitoring and preventing both drug trafficking and abuse. However, they will need to verify the facts of this case.

