Thai school marching band wins two titles in Germany

Rajsima Wittayalai marching band has won two championship titles at the European Music Contest 2026 in Rastatt, Germany, after representing Thailand in the international competition yesterday, July 4.

The all-boys school from Nakhon Ratchasima is competing in two major overseas events between June 30 and July 14 following its national championship victory in Thailand.

School director Nisit Songsuk confirmed that the school’s marching band competed in two categories at the European Music Contest 2026 yesterday.

The band claimed first place in both events, winning the Drumline Battle category and the WMC Marching category.

Rajsima Wittayalai earned the right to represent Thailand after winning the 2026 King’s Trophy national marching band championship.

The band will next compete in the Parade category before travelling to Kerkrade, the Netherlands, to take part in the World Music Contest 2026, which runs from July 8 to July 14.

School representatives said the team aims to bring further recognition to Nakhon Ratchasima and Thailand through its performances at the international competitions.

In another accomplishment, a Thai student has gained international recognition by winning a design competition for the Red Bull Racing Formula One car to be used in the British Grand Prix.

Chonlath Suwannik, a 16 year old student from The Prince Royal’s College, designed a special livery called “Stallion Red,” which was featured on the Red Bull Racing car at the British Grand Prix in England. He shared that his inspiration came from the Flow-Vis paint used to test aerodynamics.

The young designer’s achievement has been widely celebrated, with many praising his creativity and talent. The design competition is part of Red Bull Racing’s initiative to engage with young talents and allow them to showcase their skills on a global platform.