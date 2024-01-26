Thai rural school fights educational inequality with single teacher for 19 students

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

A rural school overseen by the Primary Education Office of Nakhon Phanom in Nong Yat subdistrict has only 19 students with one single teacher looking after the class.

Thanyalak Deechan, the only teacher at the Dong Choke Ratsadon-uthit school, revealed to Thai PBS that the establishment caters to 19 students ranging from kindergarten to primary 6. To compound the challenge, the school boasts only two general affairs officials who sporadically assist in teaching.

Upon her arrival, Thanyalak, with an air of surprise, discovered that she was the solitary custodian of knowledge in this academic outpost. Such circumstances shine a glaring light on the systemic educational disparities persisting in Thailand.

The school’s director, Suphamat Kultangwattana, laid bare the financial struggles faced by the institution, revealing an annual budget of a mere 30,000 baht. To bridge the gap, the school engages the community in the Pha Pa religious ritual annually, raising an additional 100,000 baht. Yet, this meagre sum barely covers the basics.

In a twist of necessity, the school cannot afford a janitor. Here, parental involvement transcends traditional boundaries, with parents rolling up their sleeves to clean toilets and sweep the school grounds. Additionally, Suphamat highlighted that parents, driven by a shared commitment to their children’s education, provide food when the school funds run dry, reported Thai PBS World.

Adding historical depth to the struggle, the village headman of Ban Dong Choke reflected on the community’s unwavering support since the school’s establishment in 1941. This collective effort, he claims, is a desperate bid to prevent closure and ensure their children continue to receive an education.

The tale of Dong Choke Ratsadon-uthit school finds an unfortunate echo in another local school. In Ban Phaeng district, a parallel struggle unfolds, shedding light on the broader crisis gripping Thailand’s rural education system.

