Jet ski racer jumps into canal after engine explosion and fire

A Thai jet ski rider suffered facial burns after his engine exploded and caught fire during a racing event on Suvarnabhumi Canal in Samut Prakan province on Saturday, November 7.

The incident occurred at about 1.15pm during the 2026 Six Nine Thailand Jetski Drag competition in Bang Pla subdistrict, Bang Phli district, while riders were on the course.

The injured rider was identified as 40 year old Kittirat, who had travelled from Udon Thani to take part in the event.

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Footage recorded by a witness showed Kittirat moving slowly along the canal on his jet ski before an explosion occurred, causing the craft to catch fire.

Kittirat immediately jumped into the water to escape the flames. His teammates approached on another jet ski and helped him out of the canal.

Other members of his team attended to the burning craft and sprayed water onto it to prevent the fire from spreading.

Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, who were stationed at the competition, provided assistance and transported Kittirat to hospital.

He suffered burns to his face and remained in hospital for treatment at the time of the reporting. No other injuries were reported.

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A mechanic from Kittirat’s team said an initial inspection identified a leaking fuel valve, which he suspected had caused the explosion and subsequent fire.

However, a full examination of the jet ski had not yet been completed, and the cause of the explosion remained unconfirmed. It was not immediately clear whether the competition continued after the incident.

The explosion follows several other reported jet ski accidents in Thailand. In March, an Indian man riding a jet ski reportedly entered a designated swimming area off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya and struck a Russian woman, leaving her with a head injury.

In August 2024, a jet ski collided with a long-tail boat on the Chao Phraya River. Two people were initially reported missing, and their bodies were later recovered from the water.

In another incident in 2023, three Thai people died after a jet ski collided with a long-tail boat in a canal in Samut Prakan. The jet ski rider reportedly claimed that a wave created by a friend’s jet ski caused him to fall from his craft before it continued towards the boat and collided with it.

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