Jet ski racer jumps into canal after engine explosion and fire

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 3:31 PM
2 minutes read
Jet ski racer jumps into canal after engine explosion and fire
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

A Thai jet ski rider suffered facial burns after his engine exploded and caught fire during a racing event on Suvarnabhumi Canal in Samut Prakan province on Saturday, November 7.

The incident occurred at about 1.15pm during the 2026 Six Nine Thailand Jetski Drag competition in Bang Pla subdistrict, Bang Phli district, while riders were on the course.

The injured rider was identified as 40 year old Kittirat, who had travelled from Udon Thani to take part in the event.

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Footage recorded by a witness showed Kittirat moving slowly along the canal on his jet ski before an explosion occurred, causing the craft to catch fire.

jet ski explosion leaves rider with facial injuries
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

Kittirat immediately jumped into the water to escape the flames. His teammates approached on another jet ski and helped him out of the canal.

Other members of his team attended to the burning craft and sprayed water onto it to prevent the fire from spreading.

Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, who were stationed at the competition, provided assistance and transported Kittirat to hospital.

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Jet ski rider suffers burns after explosion during race
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

He suffered burns to his face and remained in hospital for treatment at the time of the reporting. No other injuries were reported.

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A mechanic from Kittirat’s team said an initial inspection identified a leaking fuel valve, which he suspected had caused the explosion and subsequent fire.

However, a full examination of the jet ski had not yet been completed, and the cause of the explosion remained unconfirmed. It was not immediately clear whether the competition continued after the incident.

Jet ski engine explosion
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

The explosion follows several other reported jet ski accidents in Thailand. In March, an Indian man riding a jet ski reportedly entered a designated swimming area off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya and struck a Russian woman, leaving her with a head injury.

In August 2024, a jet ski collided with a long-tail boat on the Chao Phraya River. Two people were initially reported missing, and their bodies were later recovered from the water.

In another incident in 2023, three Thai people died after a jet ski collided with a long-tail boat in a canal in Samut Prakan. The jet ski rider reportedly claimed that a wave created by a friend’s jet ski caused him to fall from his craft before it continued towards the boat and collided with it.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 3:31 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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