Thai restaurant’s job ad goes viral for unique qualifications and high salary

Picture courtesy of สุกี้หม่าล่าซินหรง 鑫荣 Xin Rong Facebook

A Thai restaurant, Xin Rong, has announced several job vacancies, offering a salary range of 70,000 to 90,000 baht (US$ 1,928 to 2,479). The positions available include clean-up crew, customer service staff, and kitchen staff. The announcement became a viral sensation on social media due to the high starting salary. However, the job listings also come with a peculiar list of qualifications.

“Prospective employees should have naturally single eyelids, a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in hot pot medicine or stove arts or any related field,” the restaurant posted. “If you have a beautiful vegetable cutting technique with your left hand and a stunning pork slicing technique with your right hand, you’ll be considered. Special consideration will be given to those who have worked during the Ming or Tang dynasties or have walked the entire length of the Great Wall of China”, reported Sanook.

Internet users flocked to comment on the post, some understanding why the salaries were so high given the unusual qualifications. Others debated whether the requirements were serious or just content created for social media buzz.

The restaurant later confirmed to the viral news page that the job advertisements were genuine. If applicants meet the qualifications and pass the interview, they will be hired. According to the restaurant, they are seeking hardworking individuals with experience and skills. This news has generated a lot of interest and debate among netizens, making it a viral sensation.

