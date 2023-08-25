Electric shock: Thai resident uncovers neighbour’s electricity theft causing spike in bills

Electricity illustration, coynecollege.edu.

A resident named Anon, also known as Kee, was surprised to receive an unusually high electricity bill. Concerned about this, they contacted the Thai Electricity Authority to investigate the matter.

The investigation uncovered a shocking revelation – Anon’s neighbour had been stealing electricity by connecting their house directly to Anon’s electric meter. This unauthorized connection led to a spike in Anon’s electricity bill.

At 1pm today, Anon explained to an online news outlet that a neighbour had connected a line directly under the meter and routed the electricity into their house, inflating Anon’s electricity bill. Anon, who hadn’t been home often due to staying at another house, was perplexed as the usual bill was around 1,500 baht. However, during the first month of absence, the bill rose to between 2,500 to 3,000 baht. Anon initially attributed this to the air conditioner, but by the third and fourth months, despite reducing its use, the bill remained at around 2,500 baht.

After inviting the Electricity Authority to inspect the meter, the electricity theft truth was revealed – the neighbour had secretly tapped into Anon’s electricity. Anon also requested the Electricity Authority to review the neighbour’s electricity usage records and discovered that their usual bill was between 6,000 to 7,000 baht. When confronted, the neighbour admitted to the act but claimed it was a misunderstanding, believing it was their own meter.

When pressed further, the neighbour confessed their actions, claiming it was only for a few months. However, Anon argued that the neighbour’s bill significantly dropped to 200-300 baht, and even 99 baht some months, indicating that they must have known about the illegal connection. The neighbour appeared indifferent when caught, possibly due to their family connections with the police, reported KhaoSod.

Anon, feeling wronged by the sudden turn of events, reported the electricity theft incident to the police, wishing to settle the matter at the station. However, after three to four days, no action was taken, leaving Anon frustrated.

Anon had always been willing to lend a hand to the neighbour, but this incident has strained their relationship. Anon hopes the neighbour will compensate for the four-month electricity cost, which amounts to approximately 6,000 baht. Anon paid half of this amount and expected the neighbour to cover the remaining half.

Anon also wished the neighbour would initiate a conversation to resolve the issue and expected the police to follow up on the electricity theft case. There has been no resolution to the problem as the story went to press.

