Thai researchers use dugong poo to track endangered population

Marine researchers in Thailand have collected just five dugong faecal samples over the past year as part of efforts to monitor the health of the country’s dwindling dugong population without putting the animals at risk.

With just over 200 dugongs remaining in the wild across Thailand, veterinarians are turning to faecal samples to study their health, stress levels and genetic diversity.

Watchara Sakornwimon, who heads a rare marine animals research group under the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), explained that capturing dugongs for medical examinations can cause severe stress, potentially leading to shock or death.

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Instead, researchers analyse their faeces, which contain valuable information about stress hormones, intestinal parasites, gut bacteria and DNA.

However, collecting samples is difficult because dugong faeces dissolve and disperse rapidly in seawater. Research teams collect any samples they encounter during seagrass surveys and dugong population monitoring.

The samples also allow scientists to study the genetic diversity of living dugongs, rather than relying on dead or stranded animals. This could help determine whether the shrinking population is at risk of inbreeding.

One of the five samples came from Miracle, a dugong frequently spotted feeding near the coast of Ao Tang Khen in Phuket, where it has become popular among tourists.

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Piyarat Khumraksa, a veterinarian at the Lower Andaman marine research centre, said a team conducting a drone survey happened to spot Miracle defecating in the water.

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Researchers then travelled by boat to carefully collect the sample using a net. Part of it was sent for gut bacteria analysis in collaboration with Prince of Songkla University.

The findings could help improve treatment for stranded dugongs and develop suitable feeding plans, particularly as declining seagrass supplies threaten their main food source.

Researchers are also studying stress hormone levels, although establishing a normal range for healthy wild dugongs remains difficult.

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A sample collected from a dugong that died during the 2025 seagrass crisis provided stress hormone data, but researchers still lack a reliable baseline because stranded dugongs are often already ill.

Concerns remain over a possible super El Niño towards the end of 2026 and into 2027, which could further delay seagrass recovery, particularly in Trang, where dugongs depend on seagrass for food.

Despite these challenges, some seagrass habitats have begun recovering, and dugongs are gradually returning to former feeding grounds.

Conservation efforts are also expanding to include dugong-friendly fishing equipment and protection measures in newly established migration areas, alongside continued research into the animals’ health.

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