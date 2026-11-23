Thai researchers discovered a new species of blood-feeding fly in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, and named it Haematobia thailandensis after Thailand.

The discovery was made during a field survey at a livestock farm near a forested area in late 2025 and was published in an international scientific journal in 2026.

The research team included scientists from Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University and Mahidol University, led by Associate Professor Dr Thanasak Changbunjong.

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During the survey, researchers collected a tiny fly measuring approximately three to four millimetres in length. Its body appeared to have a yellow, dust-like coating, prompting further examination to determine whether it belonged to a known species.

Researchers examined its mouthparts, legs and wing veins, identifying several physical characteristics that distinguished it from other members of the Haematobia genus.

The newly identified species has several distinctive features:

Body: Measures approximately three to four millimetres and has a yellow, dust-like appearance.

Palpi: Has long, flattened structures beside the mouth that resemble narrow straps.

Wings: Features a relatively short first anal vein.

Middle legs: Has a bristle, known as a seta, near the middle of the tibia.

Femora: The upper segments of its legs are yellow.

The researchers confirmed the species through a combination of physical examination, wing measurements and genetic analysis. They named it Haematobia thailandensis to reflect Thailand as the country where it was discovered.

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The findings were published in volume 10 of the journal Current Research in Parasitology & Vector-Borne Diseases in 2026, under article number 100440. The study was conducted by five researchers.

The discovery could be relevant to Thailand’s livestock industry, particularly in areas with large cattle populations. However, further research is needed to determine the fly’s geographical distribution and whether it poses a significant threat to livestock.

Research from the United States illustrates the potential economic impact of other flies in the same genus. Clemson Cooperative Extension estimates that Haematobia irritans, commonly known as the horn fly, causes approximately US$1 billion (around 32 billion baht) in annual losses to the US livestock industry.

The losses are associated with blood loss, reduced cattle weight and stress caused by the flies.

However, researchers have not yet established whether H. thailandensis has similar effects on cattle in Thailand. Further field surveys and studies of its behaviour and feeding patterns will be needed to assess its potential impact.

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