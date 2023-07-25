Thai rescuers sucessfully remove steel ring from penis of Swiss man

Photo via ThaiRath.

A Swiss man’s attempt to enhance his sexual experience by fitting a steel ring around his penis resulted in premature embarrassment after Thai rescuers spent over two hours trying to cut it off, the ring that is.

A Pattaya hospital reached out to the Swang Borriboon Rescue Team to bring a steel-cutting tool to assist the 52 year old Swiss man named Urs. According to ThaiRath, Urs appeared pale and went nuts because of the pain caused by the tight steel ring around his penis.

The rescue team reported that the steel ring measured about six to seven centimetres in diameter and had been worn around Urs’ genitals. The rescuers carefully cut the ring and eventually took it off after a two-hour operation. The condition of his “crown jewels” after the incident was not disclosed in the media.

The rescuers revealed that Urs had not provided any further information about his intentions behind wearing the ring. However, they speculated that he may have believed it could enhance his sexual experience and pleasure.

The rescuers shared that this was not the first time they had assisted someone trying to heighten their extreme sexual pleasure. They encountered some please seekers wearing a steel ring around their genitalia in a belief that it could help enlarge the organ The rescuers warned people not to wear a tight ring around their baby maker as it could cause more harm than pleasure.

A similar case occurred with a Burmese man in Thailand in June. The man sought medical treatment at Nakhonping Hospital in Chaing Mai after trapping his penis in a steel ring for a week until his phallus became discoloured and swollen.

In his case, the Burmese man admitted to using the ring in the hope of increasing the size of his John Thomas, but his belief turned out to be nothing more than a myth.

Aside from wearing a steel ring to increase the size of your penis, medical professionals also warned pleasure seekers not to inject random medicine into their penises as it could result in terrible side effects.