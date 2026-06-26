Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise

A Thai rescue dog named Si Nuan has drawn attention online after photos of her taking part in a joint drone training exercise were shared by K9 USAR THAILAND, an urban search and rescue unit operating in Thailand.

The training, conducted in cooperation with the Armed Forces Development Command under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, focused on developing search and rescue capabilities in hard-to-reach areas.

K9 USAR THAILAND said the exercise was part of its broader preparations for future disaster response missions.

The unit described the training as an early step in building shared knowledge, technology, and operational methods between K9 teams and drone operators. Further study, testing, and development would be needed to continue improving Thailand’s search and rescue capacity, it said.

K9 USAR THAILAND thanked the Armed Forces Development Command for supporting the exercise and for the opportunity to collaborate on advancing the country’s search and rescue capabilities.

While Si Nuan took part in the drills with full commitment, it was her appearance that captured most of the attention. Users flooded the comments with praise for the rescue dog, with many noting that her expressive eyes and calm demeanour around equipment and personnel had thoroughly upstaged the drone technology on display.

When a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar in March 2025, sending a Bangkok high-rise collapsing, K9 USAR Thailand’s dogs were among the first deployed to the rubble.

Handlers described assessing debris conditions, temperature, and surface grip before each mission, with some dogs fitted with protective boots and others working barefoot for better agility on unstable ground.