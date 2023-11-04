Four Thailand provinces extend nightlife venue hours to boost economy

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, and Phuket, four prime Thai provinces, are all set to extend the operational hours of their nightlife venues including bars and pubs until 4am. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced the decision, which is set to come into effect from December 15, as part of an initiative to boost domestic tourism and the economy.

PM Srettha gave details of the decision following an integrated tourism plan meeting yesterday. Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul joined him to announce that they had considered extending the opening hours for a trial period in consultation with the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Royal Thai Police, and the respective provincial governors.

The extension will initially be temporary, with discussions around zoning changes planned for the future. It is yet to be decided how many months the trial period will last, with relevant agencies set to make that call.

“The aim is to stimulate the economy and domestic tourism. This plan will also aid in generating more income for businesses in the tourism sector, which includes restaurants and entertainment venues.”

The 61 year old Thai prime minister also noted that the extension is feasible due to the eating habits of foreign tourists, who often dine later than the locals, around 9pm to 10pm.

He reasoned that limiting operating hours to midnight or 2am might force customers to dine earlier and potentially order less food.

Licensing issues

PM Srettha added that the extension to 4am had been agreed upon following discussions with security agencies, with the Interior Ministry set to consider zoning and licensing issues. The police will increase measures to ensure public safety and enhance drug suppression efforts.

Interior Minister Anutin added that the government is also planning to extend the operating hours of restaurants that function like entertainment venues, shifting their current closing time from midnight to 2am. Presently, the law only permits the sale of alcoholic drinks until midnight and prohibits music after midnight.

After discussing with the police, the Interior Ministry is working on amending the new ministerial regulations, which need Cabinet approval. Once approved, a law will be proposed to allow provincial governors to announce the zoning and operating hours of the nightlife venues, reported Bangkok Post.

When asked about the authority of administrative officials to inspect entertainment venues after hours, Anutin revealed that he has discussed the formation of a special unit with the National Police Chief and Director-General of the Provincial Administration Department to deal with the issue.

