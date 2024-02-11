Thai prosecutors allege life-threatening harassment linked to gambling probe

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is currently investigating claims of life-threatening harassment against two of its senior prosecutors, allegedly committed by a group of police officers connected to major gambling operations. The distressing allegations were brought forward by Kulthanit Mongkolsawat, the chief of the OAG’s Investigation Office, and Suriyon Prabhasavat, a senior public prosecutor.

The OAG spokesperson, Prayut Phetcharakhun, revealed yesterday, February 10, that the prosecutors’ plea was under consideration by the OAG. He also mentioned that the Deputy Police Chief, Thana Chuwong, had invited the OAG to assign staff to the police investigation team.

An anticipative wait for the police’s verdict on these claims is now in effect, with a decision expected to be released next week, as stated by Prayut.

On February 2, Kulthanit and Suriyon lodged their plea, claiming that they had been threatened during their work on a case. The case in question deals with online gambling websites purportedly linked to Suchanun “Minnie” Sucharitchinsri. The prosecutors were appointed by the OAG on November 2 to oversee the Thung Mahamek police’s conduct during the investigation, reported Bangkok Post.

The case implicates eight police suspects, including one of Deputy Police Chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn’s aides, Phakphum Phitsamai.

During the investigation, Phakphum and his cohorts filed a complaint against the prosecutors, citing their involvement in assisting the case. The complaint contained covertly taken photographs of Kulthanit and Suriyon, indicating that they were being stalked.

Given that such a complaint did not necessitate photographic evidence, the inclusion of these pictures was interpreted by the prosecutors as a thinly veiled threat. They perceived this as a calculated act of intimidation.

Following this, the prosecutors reported the incident to the OAG and requested to suspend their involvement in the case until sufficient security measures were put in place.

In response to the complaint, Prayut stated that the OAG has initiated an investigation and expects to determine the facts by next week. Meanwhile, the Rights and Liberties Protection Department has dispatched a protection team to ensure the prosecutors’ safety.