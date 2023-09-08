Thai PM’s night market escapade in Khon Kaen stirs up lotto luck frenzy

Image courtesy of Srettha Thavisin via Facebook.

Thailand Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin last night visited a bustling night market in Khon Kaen, sparking interest among superstitious locals looking for lottery numbers. The visit was filled with interactions with local traders enjoying their evening meals.

PM Srettha and his entourage, including Sermsak Pongpanich, Minister of Culture, Precha Phonphanich, son of Sermsak, and Suriya Chuengrungrueangkit, Minister of Transport, arrived at the bustling night market on Ruamchit Road in Khon Kaen at 7.30pm. They were greeted by local past constituency candidates, Chatchaval Promratham and Rampamamas Teechatananont.

PM Srettha’s arrival, in a black car with the license plate 5558, caught the attention of the public who captured pictures of the license plate, hoping to try their luck in the upcoming government lottery draw on September 16.

During their walk through the market, the 61 year old PM stopped to chat with local vendors, asking about the atmosphere of the market. He promised that the government would speed up efforts to improve the living conditions of the locals. He also sampled various dishes from local stalls, including desserts and pork skewers, expressing his delight at the delicious flavours.

PM Srettha later gave an interview after his market tour. He mentioned that he had observed a good atmosphere of trade in the market. He noted that many people were waiting for the government’s digital wallet initiative. Some had even voiced their concerns about the nation’s drug problems, which is a pressing and major issue for the government.

Tomorrow, PM Srettha, along with their officials will visit and pay their respects at the Khon Kaen City Pillar Shrine. They will then proceed to monitor the drought situation and water levels at the Ubolratana Dam in Ubolratana district, follow up on agricultural produce prices, and meet with locals to listen to their problems, reported Sanook.

During the visit, the prime minister also mentioned that he had met with Khon Kaen Governor Kraisorn Kongchalard and the deputy governor of Kalasin about the flooding situation in some districts. He expressed his concern but predicted that water levels would decrease within three days. He added that the Minister of Agriculture had been coordinating relief efforts.

PM Srettha also mentioned that he would discuss the major issue of flooding and drought in a meeting tomorrow at the Ubol Ratana Dam. He noted that currently only half of the water in the Ubol Ratana and Chulabhorn dams was available for use.

The PM also commented on the planned rail link from Khon Kaen to Nong Khai, stating that if everything goes according to plan, the project could start as early as Tuesday. The government is keen to expedite any project that can be done quickly.

