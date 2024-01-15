Thai Prime Minister to woo global giants at World Economic Forum

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to meet with several leading global private companies, confident that these interactions will attract further trade and investment from abroad. These meetings will take place during the World Economic Forum (WEF) of 2024 and are expected to significantly benefit the Thai economy.

Chai Watcharong, Prime Minister Office spokesperson, revealed that during the WEF Finance Minister Srettha, will have discussions with executives of major global corporations. The 61 year old Thai PM will present Thailand’s potential on the global stage, ensuring substantial benefits are brought back to the country.

The good news is that the government’s clear policy on illegal rubber has seriously increased the price of rubber, breaking through 60 baht per kilogramme. These discussions are expected to result in increased trade and investment, benefiting the Thai economy.

The major private companies that will meet with the prime minister include DKSH, a market expansion service provider. DKSH Thailand is one of the largest organizations in the country in terms of sales and is the largest operating country in the DKSH group.

Further, Chai mentioned Dubai Port World, an expert in logistics and transport operations, which was established in 2005. It services 70 million container transports with approximately 70,000 incoming ships per year, equivalent to about 10% of global container transport volume. The company services over 82 ports in more than 40 countries.

Additionally, the prime minister will meet with Standard Chartered, a leading global bank with networks worldwide, particularly in promoting potential businesses to grow. Telenor, a leading global telecommunications company, Coca-Cola, one of the largest beverage companies in the world, and Nestle, a leading global food and beverage manufacturer, are also on the agenda. All these companies align with the Thai government’s policy of promoting health and environmental care.

Other companies include Grab, a service provider for delivery, travel, parcels, finance, business management, and more, through a single application, and Robert Bosch, a leading global mobility technology company and expert in industrial, consumer goods, energy and building technology. These interactions are expected to attract significant investment into Thailand, contributing to the overall economic growth of the country, reported KhaoSod.