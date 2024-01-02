Thai prime minister ready for key 2024 fiscal year budget bill debate

Photo courtesy of Royal Thai Government

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confidently announced yesterday his readiness to participate in the upcoming debate on the 2024 fiscal year budget bill. The discussions are set to kick off tomorrow, January 3.

PM Srettha revealed that a series of discussions with coalition partners in preparation for the debate had taken place before the new year holiday. The primary aim, he explained, was to present a solid defence for the proposed spending plan. He stressed on the importance of focusing on the budget bill, given its significance in the day’s agenda.

“I believe the MPs know their roles. The issue of the day is the budget bill, so we must focus on it.

The 61 year prime minister addressed speculations about potential attempts by the opposition to transform the bill discussion into a no-confidence debate.

The Thai PM was also quick to dispel the notion of requiring special support or defence during the three-day debate. He emphasized the clear demarcation of roles in such a setting, where the House is expected to probe, while the government must respond.

The budget bill initially slated for implementation on October 1, encountered delays due to the election. This allowed the coalition government some extra time to settle in.

This week’s debate will cover the first reading on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a vote on Friday. A 72-member House committee will then be formed to meticulously scrutinize the bill.

Expressing confidence in the government’s ability to tackle the opposition’s interrogations, Saran Timsuwan, a Pheu Thai MP from Loei, acknowledged the tight schedule for reviewing the proposed spending. Saran, who also performs the role of a secretary for government whips, assured that government MPs will not merely defend the bill. Instead, they will actively participate in the debate to ensure the proposed spending plan aligns with public interest.

On the other hand, Chaithawat Tulathon, leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) and the opposition, expressed readiness to intensify scrutiny of the government’s performance post the new year break. Despite differing focal points among opposition parties, the MFP is concentrating on justice administration, managing political conflicts, and a charter rewrite.

Chaithawat also mentioned the party’s intent to monitor closely the digital wallet scheme, soft power promotion initiative, and energy reform. He emphasized that the timing of a no-confidence motion is dictated by the government’s conduct, not its tenure. He added that the opposition will initiate a no-confidence motion as soon as any misconduct or irregularities are detected.