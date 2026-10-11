Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case
Photo courtesy of Naewna

Thai police and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) are weighing arrest warrants for two senior officials suspected of masterminding exam cheating in local government civil service recruitment.

The two are reportedly directors, one at Srinakharinwirot University and one at the Department of Local Administration (DLA). They were named by Win Thanapatcharopokin, an adviser at Kasetsart University’s Office of Promotion and Training, who is one of three people arrested so far.

Crime Suppression Division officers met NACC officials in Nonthaburi on 21 July to discuss summoning 11 local officials found during a raid on a site where exam papers were allegedly altered. The 11 are cooperating, and their case has been sent to the NACC.

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Investigators have two options. The Crime Suppression Division could request the warrants from the court before passing the file to the NACC, or it could hand all evidence to the NACC to do so. Police sources said both targets hold higher positions than Pichit, who was named earlier, and that cases against senior officials need especially strong evidence. Another meeting on 22 July will assess it.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at Government House on 21 July that the case was becoming clearer and that he would not interfere. He said the investigation would reach whoever is involved, including ministers. He has not decided whether to chair the Central Committee meeting on 23 July.

Asked about the money trail, he said the Anti-Money Laundering Office does not need orders to act. He did not directly address activist Taikorn Polsuwan’s claim that money reached a minister, saying only that those implicated would face the consequences.

Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Atthasit Samphanratana declined to clarify whether the exam committee or the Central Committee has the power to revoke officials, and walked away from reporters.

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Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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