Thai police to trial reflective vests for increased safety in tourist areas

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News.

The bustling tourist areas of Thailand will soon see police personnel donning new reflective vests, a move aimed at enhancing safety measures for both Thai citizens and international visitors. This decision was brought to life by Police General Torsak Sukvimol, the commissioner general of the Royal Thai Police, and was announced on October 16.

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), tourist police, and other relevant departments will be included in this change.

Pol. Gen. Torsak underscored the distinct yellowish-green hue of the vests, stating that they were specifically designed to increase visibility.

The enhanced visibility is anticipated to span a sight distance of 200-500 meters, making it easier for both locals and tourists to spot the officers. This visibility measure follows a standard set in many European countries where reflective vests are worn over police uniforms, reported The Pattaya News.

However, before these vests become a permanent fixture in Thailand’s security forces, they will undergo a trial period of three months. During this period, feedback will be solicited from citizens and tourists alike to assess satisfaction levels. Based on the responses received, modifications will be made to improve the vests’ quality and efficacy.

This initiative is not just a standalone measure. It’s part of the broader policies of new Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The 61 year old prime minister seeks to refurbish Thailand’s tourism image and bolster safety for both citizens and tourists, thus ensuring that life and property are well-protected.

Follow us on :













In August, a new uniform for the traffic police is set to be rolled out nationally from September 15, with all 19,662 officers expected to be wearing the revised attire. Netizens queried the changes, claiming they could hardly discern any difference in the new design.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittipraphat, Commissioner of Police, under the directives of Police Lieutenant General Prachuap Wongsuk, yesterday formed a task force to revise the uniform for police officers who serve in traffic. To read more click HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.