Thai police score big: Massive drug bust nets millions in meth and firepower

Thai police seized a staggering haul of illegal narcotics, in a drug bust, including three million methamphetamine pills, 11 kilogrammes of crystal meth, 7 kilogrammes of heroin, and a slew of military-grade weapons.

The drug bust occurred in the Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani province, following an eight-day stakeout operation. Despite the suspect evading capture, the operation has dealt a significant blow to a major eastern drug trafficking network.

The police operation, involving both the Regional 2 Investigation Division and the Suppression 1 and 2 Police, targeted a large-scale drug trafficking outfit operating in the eastern region. The raid took place in the Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani province, within the Thanya Phruek (Klong Eight) village. The illicit stash was discovered hidden in the lower levels and under the stairs of house number 109/940, located in Moo 3, Lam Phak Kut subdistrict.

In addition to the vast quantities of narcotics, the police also discovered three million methamphetamine pills, 11 kilograms of crystal meth, 7 kilogrammes of heroin, 5 kilogrammes of ketamine, an unspecified amount of ecstasy, two AK rifles, two handguns, two shotguns, two carbine rifles, and one short firearm along with ammunition.

A Yamaha X-Max 300 cc motorbike was also found at the front of the house. Hidden under the seat of the motorbike was a license plate, 2 กต 9483 Khon Kaen, and a bill of lading addressed to one Amnat Sonchai, resident at 231/1 Moo 1 Lam Phak Kut, Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani.

Whilst the suspect managed to escape during the raid, police officers did not pursue him due to safety concerns. The suspect, believed to be aged between 25 and 30 years old, was observed parking his motorbike in front of the house, before entering the property. As the police moved to arrest him, the suspect fled upstairs and managed to escape from the rear of the house.

The operation was a continuation of a previous drug bust on July 24, involving the same law enforcement teams. On that occasion, 190,000 methamphetamine pills were seized from a drug trafficking ring operating in the Laem Chabang and Si Racha areas of Chon Buri. Following the July operation, the Pathum Thani residence was identified as a major drug storage point. The drugs seized had been transported in various forms, including in foam boxes and fruit crates from Chiang Rai.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect and those responsible for guarding the drug stash. The rental agreement for the drug storage house indicated it had been leased for two months. Law enforcement officers are now meticulously gathering evidence and have cordoned off the premises. The seized items will be handed over to the Drug Suppression Task Force for further investigation.

