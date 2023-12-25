Thai police seize over 100 firearms from shrimp farm owner in Prachinburi

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

Following an extensive operation, police officers seized 111 guns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from a shrimp pond owner’s residence in Prachinburi. The authorities seized 48 year old Sumethe on December 23. He had been collecting guns for a long time, claiming to have purchased them from the public. He denied any involvement in selling guns.

A team of officers from the 2nd Provincial Police Region, led by the Deputy Commander, successfully executed a search warrant at multiple locations. The operation was initiated following the seizure of around 100 firearms from Sumethe’s residence in Ban Sang District, Prachinburi, two days prior.

The search operation targeted Sumethe’s primary residence and three other nearby homes, as well as a location in Chachoengsao. The officers discovered 111 firearms and 10,000 rounds of ammunition. During the interrogation, Sumethe stated that all the weapons belonged to him as he enjoyed collecting them. He had been purchasing guns from the general public for a long period and had no outlet for selling them, resulting in a massive accumulation of guns in his possession.

Upon inspection, it was found that some of the seized firearms were registered to Sumethe, while others were registered to different individuals, and a portion of the guns were unregistered. Consequently, all the firearms were confiscated, and charges related to gun laws were filed against Sumethe, reported Khao Sod.

The operation highlighted the authorities’ commitment to crack down on illegal firearm possession. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unregulated firearm ownership and the importance of enforcing gun laws to maintain public safety.

