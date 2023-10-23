Knight’s Ring tradition reinstated by Thai Police to honour commendable officers

Police Photo

The tradition of awarding the “Knight’s Ring” to commendable officers has been reinstated by the new chief of national police, Police General Torsak Sukvimol. The ceremony, which took place at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom, on Oct 17, saw Pol Cap Thanamorn Nunat of Pathumwan station being honoured with the first Knight’s Ring under Pol Gen Torsak’s leadership.

Pol Cap Thanamorn received the accolade for his display of bravery and leadership during the Oct 3 shooting incident at the Siam Paragon shopping mall. The reinstatement of the Knight’s ring tradition aims to uplift the spirits of dedicated officers and recognise their commitment to their duties.

“This tradition is intended to honour police for their outstanding performance and contribution to the Royal Thai Police, society and the country,” Pol Gen Torsak stated.

The Knight’s Ring tradition was initially introduced by Pol Gen Phao Sriyanon, who served as director-general of the Police Department from 1951 to 1957. The Knight’s ring, made of gold and adorned with a police cap emblem, was a symbol of recognition for law enforcers who demonstrated courage in suppressing crime and contributed significantly to the progress of the force.

Pol Gen Phao, who began his career as an army officer before moving to the Police Department and climbing the ranks to director-general, reportedly gifted the rings to four loyal officers during his tenure. The ring was to be worn at all times, and failure to do so would result in its confiscation.

To enhance the prestige of the Knight’s ring, Pol Gen Phao introduced the Diamond Knight’s Ring for officers who displayed exceptional bravery in high-risk situations. Only 13 Diamond Knight’s Rings were ever awarded.

However, the Knight’s ring tradition was discontinued after Pol Gen Phao fled to Switzerland following the 1957 coup and subsequently passed away in exile.

Pol Lt Col Krisanaphong Poothakool, an associate professor in criminology and assistant president at Rangsit University, expressed that as the tradition is being revived, it’s crucial to establish clear criteria to ensure transparency and fairness, reported Bangkok Post.

“Current circumstances are different from those in the past,” Pol Lt Col Krisanaphong pointed out.

He also added that Pol Gen Phao was known for his underhand tactics against political adversaries of the military government of the time, and some of the Knight’s ring recipients were involved in covert operations.

“The awarding of the ring must be fair and transparent in order to boost the morale of decent officers nationwide,” Pol Lt Col Krisanaphong insisted.

