Thai police officer found dead with gunshot wound at an Isaan dam

Locals discovered the dead body of a Thai police officer with a gunshot wound to his head at Lam Pao Dam in the Isaan province of Kalasin yesterday, February 5. Police suspect suicide but his family are not convinced.

Officers from Nakhung Police Station in Kalasin investigated the Lam Pao Dam scene after receiving a report of the death yesterday. Officers discovered the body of a Thai man, later identified as 22 year old police Lance Corporal Suppakorn Phunasi. There were no signs of struggle or theft at the scene.

Suppakorn was not wearing his police uniform. He was wearing a grey T-shirt covered by a black long-sleeved jacket and long jeans. Suppakorn’s gun, a Glock pistol, and his mobile phone were found near his body. His motorcycle, a black Honda CBR, was parked at the entrance to the dam, 100 metres from his body.

A bullet wound was found to his head, according to Amarin TV. Suppakorn’s body has been taken to Yang Talat Hospital for an autopsy.

In an interview with Matichon, Suppakorn’s uncle, 60 year old Khamsing Phusa-nga, revealed that Suppakorn had just passed a police exam and served the Kalasin Provincial Police. Khamsing said his nephew was a good person and had never had any conflicts with anyone.

Khamsing insisted that Suppakorn had no family or financial problems that could lead to suicide. Khamsing said all family members and relatives were heartbroken and curious about the cause of his death.

Follow us on :













The Commander of the Kalasin Provincial Police, Triwit Siprapa, confirmed that Suppakorn was a good police officer. He worked in the finance department and had a very good personality. Suppakorn was liked by his colleagues and had no problems at work, but Triwit did not know if Suppakorn had any personal problems.

Triwit said officers had not yet concluded whether the death was a suicide or murder. Police have to wait for the autopsy results before closing the case.