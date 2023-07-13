Thai police intensify crackdown on international crime after German businessman’s murder

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Police in the Thai province of Chon Buri are intensifying their efforts against international criminal organisations, an enforcement surge prompted by the grisly murder of a German businessman in Pattaya. Deputy national police chief, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, spoke of these measures after an urgent meeting was convened with local police forces late on Tuesday.

Following the gruesome discovery of Hans Peter Walter Mack’s dismembered remains from a freezer in the residential area of Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district, senior police figures from the Chon Buri Provincial Police, Pattaya Immigration Police and Pattaya Tourist Police gathered to discuss the alarming case. The 62 year old businessman hadn’t been seen or heard from since the fourth of July.

Post-meeting, Pol Gen Surachate reported that multiple arrests had been made. German nationals Petra Christl Grundgreif, who is 54, and Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, 52, were apprehended by Nong Prue police on Tuesday and are now facing charges of colluding in both thievery and murder. A subsequent arrest in Kanchanaburi province nabbed another suspect, a man of Pakistani descent but with Thai nationality, Zahrouk Kareem Uddin, 27 years of age.

Moreover, Nicole Frevel, another German national aged 52, has been accused of transporting Mack’s corpse in an effort to hide the victim’s death. The freezer in which Mack’s remains were discovered was at a house rented under Frevel’s name.

Pattaya Provincial Court has received Nong Prue police chief, Pol Col Thawee Kudthalaeng’s request for pre-trial detention of all suspects involved in this torrid case. Brinkmann has remained silent, reportedly refusing to engage with investigators unless his lawyer is present.

Further investigations intend to shed light on whether any Thai nationals are assisting the transnational “Outlaw” gang, led by Brinkmann. This foreign-led mob has an infamous reputation and has made a stronghold in the residential area of Nong Prue, according to Pol Gen Surachate. He warns,

“These transnational criminal gangs are run by foreigners who reside in Tambon Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district. Any expats who would like to do business in Pattaya areas must be in contact with these mafias. Police have been ordered to enforce a crackdown on them.”

There are plans for a comprehensive law enforcement crackdown targeting these criminal elements. Pol Gen Surachate added that suspects implicated in such crimes would feel the full force of the Thai legal system, including visa revocation and eventual deportation.

The police theory posits that the motivation for Mack’s brutal murder could be a conflict between the victim and the Outlaws gang, known for their extortionist activities towards foreign investors in Thailand, reports Bangkok Post.