Police hunt ex-ambassador’s murderer, Myanmar teen suspected

Photo: by shamayelalqallaf, on Flickr.

An arrest warrant is out for a 19 year old Burmese man, in relation to the murder of Wichit Chitwiman, a former Thai ambassador to Denmark. The 63 year old diplomat was brutally stabbed to death at his residence in Chatuchak over the last weekend.

Police Major General Noppasilp Poonsawat, the Deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, named Sai Myat Moi as the prime suspect. Moi was previously employed by Wichit and is now believed to have fled across the border into Myanmar. In a bid to apprehend him, Thai police are looking to issue an Interpol Red Notice.

Wichit was found inside his home on a housing estate on Vibhavadi Rangsit 20 Road, lifeless with three stab wounds to his chest. The crime scene yielded two bloodied knives, believed to be from the kitchen of the same house.

The last contact with Wichit was reported on September 27. His family revealed that he had relocated to the current house on September 9. Police records show that Moi began working for Wichit at this house on September 19.

The initial investigation points towards robbery as the primary motive behind the murder. Several of Wichit’s personal items, including mobile phones and tablet computers, were found to be missing from the house.

In a significant breakthrough, investigators discovered that Moi withdrew a substantial six-figure sum from an ATM at a shopping centre, mere hours after the estimated time of the murder. He has not been sighted since the withdrawal, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













In related news, a school experience turned traumatic for a 16 year old secondary school girl in Surat Thani province when a former close female friend scarred her face and stabbed her in the stomach with a knife in the middle of school premises. Read more of this story HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.