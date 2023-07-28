Traffic safety: Ten main traffic laws enforced over long public holiday

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Royal Thai Police yesterday under the leadership of Roy Inkpairoj, Deputy Commander of the Police Force, rolled out a campaign to enforce ten key traffic safety rules during the long public holiday period from July 28 to August 2. The measures taken to protect citizens during their holiday travels aim to prevent and reduce road accidents.

Inkpairoj issued a radio order to police officers across the country to enforce ten key traffic safety laws aimed at alleviating the main causes of road accidents. The violations include exceeding the speed limit, disregarding traffic signals, drink driving, overtaking in tight spaces, motorcyclists not wearing helmets, and passengers not wearing seatbelts, among others.

Police were instructed to set up roadblocks and alcohol inspection points in areas prone to accidents or lawbreakers. The police avoided overlapping units and selected areas based on the local accident situation. They are mobilising rapid response teams to enforce laws.

For any vehicular accidents involving injuries or fatalities, investigating officers were instructed to check the blood alcohol level of every driver involved to ensure robust traffic safety. People found guilty of any offences will be fully prosecuted for all offences. Police are required to review lawbreakers’ criminal history which could make them subject to additional or increased punishment.

In instances where a drunken driver happens to be younger than 20 years old, legal repercussions would be extended to the alcohol sellers as well under the Alcohol Control Act. Further, if the driver in question is under the age of 18, the law will also probe into those who encouraged, allowed, or supplied alcohol to the minor, acting under the Child Protection Act, reported KhaoSod.

Aside from punishing wrongdoers, the traffic safety strategy also prioritises facilitating smooth traffic flow for people travelling for holidays or returning home. Necessary corridors were considered, with attention given to emergency or accident-prone areas.

The police were tasked with managing traffic and organising parking, particularly in key tourist areas. Other chores the police have been tasked with include inspecting and updating traffic signs and signals while making sure they are well-lit and functional, expediting road resurfacing, and publicising construction, repair points, or heavy traffic zones. Alternate routes will be suggested to reduce traffic congestion, helping holiday-goers travel smoothly and safely.