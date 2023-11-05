Thai police crack down on multi-million baht online gambling den

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In a significant move on November 2, the Thai Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers conducted a press conference unveiling the results of a raid on the high-stakes gambling establishment known as UFAV8. The operation resulted in the seizure of assets valued at more than 150 million baht (US$ 4,222,555).

The alleged mastermind behind the infamous online gambling hub, identified as 41 year old Pramet, was apprehended in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area, Watthana. Police Lieutenant General Thana Chuwongthe, the Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, publicly addressed the government’s commitment, led by Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol, the commissioner general of the Royal Thai Police, to crack down on online gambling platforms.

The CCIB’s investigation exposed an extensive gambling network facilitating various forms of betting, including football bets, slot gambling, and multiple other games, over a period spanning more than three years. This operation attracted over 10,000 users and reportedly generated an estimated annual income of 600 million baht (US$ 16,890,222).

Pramet, believed to be the mastermind of UFAV8, was linked to Outlaws Thailand, a subsidiary of the transnational criminal organisation International Outlaws, notorious for involvement in human trafficking, drug trade, and diverse illicit gambling activities, reported The Pattaya News.

Furthermore, Pol. Lt. Gen. Worawat Watthanakornbancha, the commissioner of the CCIB, confirmed the issuance of arrest warrants for ten additional UFAV8 associates, suspected to be located in Poi Pet, Cambodia. Investigations into seized assets also suggested a potential connection to a casino situated in a neighbouring country.

In related news, A 45 year old suspect under an arrest warrant from the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court, was apprehended by the police in Nakhon Ratchasima. The charges relate to his involvement in an online gambling gang, deceiving the public by impersonating others, and maliciously manipulating computer systems to show false information, potentially harming the public.

