Major roles for crime suppression in Thailand delegated by police chief in a reshuffle of positions

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Thai National Police Chief today issued an order to delegate responsibilities to 11 special crime suppression centres. The order, number 600/2023, dated October 28, assigned Roy Ingkaphairoj, the Deputy National Police Chief, as the head of the Anti-Money Laundering Centre of the National Police Office.

Under Roy’s supervision, Ittipon Atchariyapradit, the Assistant National Police Chief, will serve as the deputy director of the centre. Another Deputy National Police Chief, Tatchai Pitaniela, will be in charge of the Cybercrime Suppression Centre, with Thatchai Pitaniela, as his deputy.

In the Child, Woman, and Family Protection and Human Trafficking Suppression Centre, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, the Deputy National Police Chief, will be the director, with Pakapoom Sajchaphun, the Assistant National Police Chief, as his deputy.

The Deputy National Police Chief, Krittirat Phanpet, will lead the Illegal Logging, Forest Destruction, and Natural Resources Crime Suppression Centre. His deputy will be the Assistant National Police Chief, Kornchai Klaikleung.

The Drug Prevention and Suppression Operation Centre will be headed by the Assistant National Police Chief, Samran Nuanma, with the Deputy National Police Chief, Kritbun Truatrong, in charge of the Fuel Fraud Crime Suppression Centre.

The Anti-Drone Command Centre will be led by the Assistant National Police Chief, Thanayut Wichitjaratrongs, with the Assistant National Police Chief, Samran Nuanma, as his deputy.

The National Police Operation Centre will be headed by Srawut Garnpanich, the Assistant National Police Chief, with the Assistant National Police Chief, Surapong Chaijan, as his deputy. The Deputy National Police Chief, Thana Chuwong, will lead the Anti-Illegal Debt Centre, with the Assistant National Police Chief, Akkadech Pimolsri, as his deputy, reported KhaoSod.

The Anti-Fake News and Security Centre will be led by the Assistant National Police Chief, Nirand Luemsri, and the Transnational and Immigrant Crime Suppression Centre will be led by the Assistant National Police Chief, Prachuap Wong Suk, as his deputy.

