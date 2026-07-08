Thai police arrested in China for cannabis smuggling after offering courier services

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 5:53 PM
90 1 minute read
Thai police arrested in China for cannabis smuggling after offering courier services
Photo by Terrance Barksdale via Pexels and Wikimedia

Thai police launched a further investigation after a female police captain was arrested in China in January when cannabis was found hidden inside cans of job’s tears, a tropical plant native to Southeast Asia, she was carrying into the country.

Details of the case emerged following the recent arrest of a Thai flight attendant in Australia in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation, prompting attention on a similar case involving courier services.

According to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, the police officer travelled from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to China, where she was detained on arrival. Chinese authorities discovered cannabis concealed in 30 cans of job’s tears in her luggage.

Chinese investigators later determined that the officer had been providing shopping courier services, similar to those reportedly offered by the flight attendant arrested in Australia. Authorities said she had planned to visit China on holiday and accepted parcels for additional income.

Carrying luggage at airport
Photo by Alex P via Pexels

After a two-month investigation, Chinese authorities concluded that the police captain was deceived by a drug trafficking network rather than knowingly participating in the smuggling operation. She was released and returned to Thailand in March.

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Phewphan said it remained too early for Thai authorities to determine whether the officer had knowingly taken part in the alleged offence or had been misled.

Trairong said the Royal Thai Police respected the findings of Chinese investigators but would continue its own investigation before reaching a conclusion.

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He added that the officer would face appropriate disciplinary and legal action if evidence established that she had committed an offence.

Job's tears grains
Photo by Surat Sangwato via Getty Images

In addition to examining the officer’s role, investigators are working to identify the source of the cannabis and any other people connected to the alleged trafficking operation.

According to Trairong, the police captain is attached to Police General Hospital. He said the hospital has established a committee to conduct a disciplinary inquiry into the matter.

Trairong also warned the public against accepting shopping courier requests or transporting other people’s belongings overseas, saying such arrangements could expose travellers to serious legal risks.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 5:53 PM
90 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.