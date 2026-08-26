Thai police arrest 186 suspects, seize 228 guns nationwide

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 12:59 PM
1 minute read
Thai police arrest 186 suspects, seize 228 guns nationwide | Thaiger
Photo via CCIB

Cyber police arrested 186 suspects and seized 228 firearms during a nationwide crackdown on illegal online gun sales, following searches at more than 200 locations across 12 provinces.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau announced the results of the operation yesterday, August 25, after targeting the illegal sale of firearms through online channels.

Police seized 33 registered firearms, 194 unregistered firearms and one military weapon. Officers also confiscated 1,294 rounds of ammunition, 27 firearm components and one improvised explosive device.

Several operations targeted suspects accused of using social media and online platforms to sell or modify firearms.

A gun crackdown in Thailand led to 186 arrests and the seizure of 228 firearms after police searched more than 200 locations nationwide.
Photo via CCIB

In Chachoengsao province, cyber police conducted a sting operation against a person accused of advertising firearms for sale on Facebook.

In Samut Prakan, police searched an egg shop as part of an investigation into illegal online gun sales. The investigation was linked to a Shopee shop posing as an automotive-parts seller and a LINE OA group with more than 800 members.

In Udon Thani province, police arrested a motorcycle mechanic accused of taking orders to modify blank-firing guns for sale.

Related Articles
A gun crackdown in Thailand led to 186 arrests and the seizure of 228 firearms after police searched more than 200 locations nationwide.
Photo via CCIB

Officers in Suphan Buri province seized nine firearms from the owner of a rice-drying yard who, according to police, regularly posted pictures of guns on social media.

Another suspect was arrested in Saraburi province, where police said they seized a UZI submachine gun and methamphetamine pills. All suspects were handed over for further legal proceedings.

Cyber police warned the public against illegally buying, selling, possessing or carrying firearms, as well as purchasing weapons through online channels.

Gun owners were also urged to comply with the law and avoid becoming involved in the illegal sale, modification or possession of firearms. Cyber police said investigations and enforcement against illegal firearms would continue nationwide under government policy.

A gun crackdown in Thailand led to 186 arrests and the seizure of 228 firearms after police searched more than 200 locations nationwide.
Photo via CCIB

Related news

Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime

Inside Bangkok’s gun trade at Wang Burapha, Thailand’s firearms district

PM warns Thailand firearm licences do not cover politicians

Latest Thailand News
Thai police arrest 186 suspects, seize 228 guns nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest 186 suspects, seize 228 guns nationwide

14 seconds ago
Vietnamese media claims Thai ‘rental wives’ cater to older Western men | Thaiger Pattaya News

Vietnamese media claims Thai ‘rental wives’ cater to older Western men

39 minutes ago
Australian suspect says he killed Thai girl in self-defence | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian suspect says he killed Thai girl in self-defence

1 hour ago
Rare 10-baht coin sells for staggering 2.54 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare 10-baht coin sells for staggering 2.54 million baht

2 hours ago
5 karaoke staff fined for dancing on Chon Buri road, TikTok video shows | Thaiger Thailand News

5 karaoke staff fined for dancing on Chon Buri road, TikTok video shows

2 hours ago
Dolly Parton, country music icon, dies aged 80 | Thaiger News

Dolly Parton, country music icon, dies aged 80

3 hours ago
Krabi homeowner reports 500,000 baht destruction allegedly caused by German tenant | Thaiger Krabi News

Krabi homeowner reports 500,000 baht destruction allegedly caused by German tenant

3 hours ago
Man surrenders after shooting at Nonthaburi petrol station | Thaiger Crime News

Man surrenders after shooting at Nonthaburi petrol station

3 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea | Thaiger News

USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea

3 hours ago
Grapes left unrefrigerated for 43 days spark food safety debate in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Grapes left unrefrigerated for 43 days spark food safety debate in Thailand

19 hours ago
Palestinian flag leads to dispute between Phuket shop owner and Israeli couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Palestinian flag leads to dispute between Phuket shop owner and Israeli couple

19 hours ago
Ming Dih Chemical factory fire flares again in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ming Dih Chemical factory fire flares again in Samut Prakan

21 hours ago
TikTok video gets sick grandfather medical help at last | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok video gets sick grandfather medical help at last

21 hours ago
Man shot after confronting driver over parking space in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man shot after confronting driver over parking space in Nonthaburi

21 hours ago
Bangkok, Doha to widen scope of economic partnership | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok, Doha to widen scope of economic partnership

22 hours ago
Chinese fraud suspect arrested in Chiang Mai over 6 billion baht scheme | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese fraud suspect arrested in Chiang Mai over 6 billion baht scheme

22 hours ago
Interior Ministry probes 112 firms over Koh Pha Ngan land holdings | Thaiger South Thailand News

Interior Ministry probes 112 firms over Koh Pha Ngan land holdings

22 hours ago
Protect Phuket group plans 500-person protest over tourist behaviour | Thaiger Phuket News

Protect Phuket group plans 500-person protest over tourist behaviour

22 hours ago
Thailand vehicle tax overdue: the penalty at every stage | Thaiger Automotive

Thailand vehicle tax overdue: the penalty at every stage

23 hours ago
Rayong shop owner, friend, killed in shooting, two arrested | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong shop owner, friend, killed in shooting, two arrested

23 hours ago
Thai man injured after moving brother&#8217;s homemade bomb | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man injured after moving brother’s homemade bomb

23 hours ago
Norwegian loses 5,000 baht after offering to help man in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Norwegian loses 5,000 baht after offering to help man in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thailand’s elderly tiger ‘Khao Khua’ receives extra care as health declines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s elderly tiger ‘Khao Khua’ receives extra care as health declines

23 hours ago
50,000 baht bill claim at Pattaya bar divides Thai netizens | Thaiger Pattaya News

50,000 baht bill claim at Pattaya bar divides Thai netizens

24 hours ago
Foreign man runs from Phuket phone shop without paying repair bill | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man runs from Phuket phone shop without paying repair bill

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 12:59 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.