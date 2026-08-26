Thai police arrest 186 suspects, seize 228 guns nationwide

Cyber police arrested 186 suspects and seized 228 firearms during a nationwide crackdown on illegal online gun sales, following searches at more than 200 locations across 12 provinces.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau announced the results of the operation yesterday, August 25, after targeting the illegal sale of firearms through online channels.

Police seized 33 registered firearms, 194 unregistered firearms and one military weapon. Officers also confiscated 1,294 rounds of ammunition, 27 firearm components and one improvised explosive device.

Several operations targeted suspects accused of using social media and online platforms to sell or modify firearms.

In Chachoengsao province, cyber police conducted a sting operation against a person accused of advertising firearms for sale on Facebook.

In Samut Prakan, police searched an egg shop as part of an investigation into illegal online gun sales. The investigation was linked to a Shopee shop posing as an automotive-parts seller and a LINE OA group with more than 800 members.

In Udon Thani province, police arrested a motorcycle mechanic accused of taking orders to modify blank-firing guns for sale.

Officers in Suphan Buri province seized nine firearms from the owner of a rice-drying yard who, according to police, regularly posted pictures of guns on social media.

Another suspect was arrested in Saraburi province, where police said they seized a UZI submachine gun and methamphetamine pills. All suspects were handed over for further legal proceedings.

Cyber police warned the public against illegally buying, selling, possessing or carrying firearms, as well as purchasing weapons through online channels.

Gun owners were also urged to comply with the law and avoid becoming involved in the illegal sale, modification or possession of firearms. Cyber police said investigations and enforcement against illegal firearms would continue nationwide under government policy.

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