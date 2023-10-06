Thai PM visits flood-hit provinces as 1,600 villages grapple with damage

Photo: Nujaree Rakrun/Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to visit flood-stricken communities in Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, and Roi Et today. The severity of Thai floods in these areas is still under assessment, with aid strategies being formulated.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke reported that the ongoing heavy rains have triggered Thai floods, engulfing over 1,600 villages across 28 provinces from September 26 until yesterday.

Accompanying the 61 year old prime minister on his tour are Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chaiya Promma, and Deputy Interior Minister Kriang Kantinan.

The itinerary includes the Thai PM attending a follow-up meeting on the Thai floods situation at the Regional Irrigation Office 7 in Ubon Ratchathani today. He will also visit the hydro-measuring station (M7) at the Seri Democracy Bridge in the Mueang district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Chai added that the Bangkok-born prime minister will meet flood victims and distribute necessary supplies before heading to Phibun Mangsahan district. The Thai floods have affected 35 villages in the Mueang and Warin Chamrap districts of Ubon Ratchathani.

Tomorrow, Saturday, October 7, PM Srettha and his officials will travel to Ban Sai Ngam village in Tambon Kud Kung in Kham Khuean Kaeo district of Yasothon at 10.30am. Chai then revealed the PM and his team will then visit the drug rehabilitation centre at Hua Ton Police Station in the Suwannaphum district of Roi Et at 2pm, before heading back to Bangkok.

“The prime minister’s visit will involve inspecting the flood management measures in the Chi and Mun river basins, as well as following up on the assistance given to residents impacted by floods in these areas.”

In Ubon Ratchathani, water levels in reservoirs and other areas have reached 89% of total capacity, rendering many areas susceptible to floods. Water storage in Yasothon and Roi Et stands at 65% and 37% respectively.

Thai floods have disrupted 13,200 households across Tak, Kalasin, Ubon Ratchathani, and Trat provinces, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Follow us on :













In Kalasin, 322 villages in 10 districts, including Khong Chai, Huai Mek, and Kamalasai, are underwater. Weather forecasts predict heavy rains in the upper regions of the country until Saturday, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.