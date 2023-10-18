PM Srettha urges swift evacuation decision as death toll of Thai workers in Israel hits 30

Picture courtesy of Wassana Nanuam.

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urgently called upon Thai citizens residing in Israel to make a swift decision regarding their evacuation amidst escalating global concerns. The Thai death toll in Israel has distressingly reached 30.

Addressing the public from Beijing on Wednesday, the prime minister expressed his concern.

“For those who are still undecided, it’s crucial to decide promptly as the risk lies with you… If you wish to return, the government is fully committed to carrying out an efficient and safe evacuation as swiftly as possible.”

The 61 year old Thai prime minister expressed his sorrow upon learning of another Thai casualty in Israel, thereby increasing the death toll to 30. However, the number of injured and abductions remains steady at 16 and 17, respectively.

During a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, PM Srettha revealed that Guterres was taken aback by the loss of Thai lives in Israel.

“Thailand is not a party in conflict, but our loss is the second highest after the US.”

The Bangkok-born prime minister is currently in Beijing to participate in China’s Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, reported Bangkok Post.

The Thai PM shared discussions with other national leaders in Beijing, all expressing their concerns about the situation in Israel.

He explained the Thai government’s capacity to evacuate 600 Thai workers from Israel daily. However, he admitted that under the current circumstances, gathering such a number at once is challenging.

The Thai Labour Ministry reported that 8,160 Thai workers in Israel have registered their intentions to return home, while 111 others have chosen to stay. Around 30,000 Thai workers were in Israel when the latest conflict kicked off on October 7. Over a thousand have already returned home.

On Wednesday morning, an air force Airbus departed from Bangkok for its second flight to Israel to evacuate Thais. The 340-500 is expected to return on Thursday afternoon, carrying 145 evacuees.

