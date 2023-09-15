Thai PM extinguishes ‘high’ hopes for recreational cannabis, prioritises medicinal path

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Disagreeing with the notion of recreational cannabis use, the Prime Minister of Thailand indicated that his administration would instead continue to focus on the medicinal usage of the plant. Thai PM Srettha Thavisin, who additionally performs the role of the nation’s Finance Minister, shared his stance with the media today, Friday, September 15.

Despite this, the cannabis industry in Thailand is poised to achieve a valuation of US$1.2 billion (42.9 billion baht) in the coming years. The approval of the drug’s consumption and cultivation last year spurred the emergence of thousands of new enterprises.

In a bid to stimulate consumption and expenditure, PM Srettha, a former business magnate, revealed a series of economic plans earlier this week. These are designed to counteract the sluggish recovery currently experienced by Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

He stated, that this is a targeted policy, and domestic spending will increase enormously. His reference was to his notable policy of a 10,000 baht giveaway to every Thai citizen through a digital wallet.

The 61 year old prime minister divulged yesterday that the government has chosen Krungthai Bank Pao Tang’s mobile application for the digital wallet initiative. Additionally, the application is set to be integrated with Blockchain technology. This announcement was made during his interaction with journalists at the Government House, Bangkok Post reported.

In related news, five days ago the Supreme Administrative Court put an end to a lawsuit targeting the former Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul over his legalisation of cannabis. The plaintiffs, who took legal action against the former minister, have been categorically defined as not being direct victims of the legalisation of cannabis, hence their case has been dismissed.

This news follows in the wake of the Administrative Court’s earlier decision, which also dismissed the case, effectively taking it off the legal radar.

Dr Smith Srisont, the President of the Forensic Physician Association of Thailand, along with six opposition MPs of the previous administration, were the plaintiffs who set the wheels of this case in motion. Discover more about this initiative HERE.

