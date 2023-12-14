Thai PM to advocate for national projects at ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit

Photo courtesy of Matt Hunt

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke announced that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will be representing Thailand at the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Japan from today, December 14 until Monday, December 18.

During his visit, he will also be advocating for two significant national projects: the land bridge megaproject and the eco-system development for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, along with the government’s soft power development initiative.

The Thai PM is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart, Kishida Fumio. The talks will focus on Japan’s participation in strengthening the region economically while simultaneously curtailing conflicts and confrontations.

In addition to these political engagements, the 61 year old prime minister will also meet with potential investors to promote the land bridge megaproject and the eco-system development for the EV industry. These meetings will be pivotal in highlighting Thailand’s vast investment opportunities to the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and leading Japanese firms across various sectors, including automobile, electronics, farm machinery, and commerce.

Bangkok-born Srettha, alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, will deliver a keynote speech at the Thailand-Japan Investment Forum, organised by both nations’ boards of investments. The forum aims to boost bilateral investments between the two nations.

Preceding this visit, the Thai Cabinet approved two drafts on December 12 concerning a joint vision for cooperation and an action plan for Thailand, Japan, and ASEAN. The drafts focus on promoting a comprehensive strategic partnership that encompasses the economy, peace and stability, and cultural exchanges.

The action plan, specifically, provides guidelines on how to pursue these strategic partnerships and assess their progress through the existing mechanisms of the Joint Cooperation Committee and ASEAN-Japan Forum, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













These drafts are imperative in fortifying cooperative ties between the nations, particularly in the fields of security, education, science and technology, supply chains, trade and investment, and food security, according to observers.

The Thai prime minister’s delegation for this visit includes officials from the Transport Ministry and the Thai Board of Investment. From January to September this year, foreign direct investment in Thailand totalled 398,527 million baht, with contributions from Japanese firms amounting to 43,154 million baht, following China and Singapore.