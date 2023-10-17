Submarine snag: Thai prime minister dives into talks with China

Photo taken from Defense News.

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set for talks with the Chinese government regarding the delay in the delivery of a commissioned Chinese submarine to Thailand. The submarine in question, an S26T Yuan-class model, was initially planned to reach Thailand last month. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the delivery has been postponed until April of the coming year.

China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC), the firm responsible for the construction of the submarine under a government-to-government agreement, suggested a CHD620 engine. The recommendation came after Germany declined to sell its MTU 396 diesel engine to China, citing it as a military defence item.

Before his departure to China on Monday, Prime Minister Srettha mentioned that he had a discussion on this matter with a German cabinet minister during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month. However, they did not reach a definitive conclusion.

“I don’t want to offer any hope because the matter is delicate and requires good management. But I insist a clear solution is needed. I will try to hold talks and find a solution for all sides.

“If the submarine is to be purchased, it must be fully functional. If not a submarine, could the purchase be for a surface ship? But it must respond to the navy’s needs and maritime capabilities.”

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke informed that during his four-day visit, PM Srettha, who also holds the office of the finance minister, will be attending the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

At the BRF, the 61 year old Thai prime minister plans to elevate the confidence of investors from China and other countries in Thailand’s economic connectivity, digital infrastructure, and sustainable development.

During his visit, the Bangkok-born PM is expected to have meetings with China’s President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, and the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji. They will discuss strengthening the Thailand-China comprehensive strategic partnership, boosting cooperation in trade and investment, connectivity, and people-to-people relations.

Following his visit to China, the Prime Minister will attend the inaugural Asean-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

