Thai PM’s frequent flyer miles soar: Srettha’s approval ratings stay grounded

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has received favourable approval ratings despite concerns over his frequent overseas trips, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).

Conducted over the telephone between October 24-25, the NIDA Poll surveyed a diverse group of 1,310 individuals aged 18 and above. The findings revealed that the Thai prime minister’s international travel schedule has not negatively impacted his popularity and approval ratings among the Thai populace.

Of those surveyed, 39% admitted to not keeping up with news regarding PM Srettha’s foreign visits, while 24.4% showed interest only when the 61 year old prime minister met significant international figures.

During PM Srettha’s absence, 22% of those polled expressed interest in his unique style (with his colourful sock choices drawing particular attention), followed by 20% who focused on his statements to the media. His posture and body language caught the attention of 19%, while 10% were intrigued by the reception he received from host countries. A small fraction of 2% expressed disinterest in these aspects.

When questioned about their satisfaction with PM Srettha’s performance as Thailand’s leader over the past two months, a promising 55.2% approval ratings. Furthermore, 36.8% were moderately satisfied, and 18.4% were highly satisfied.

However, not all responses were favourable, with 26.9% expressing dissatisfaction and 13.74% stating extreme dissatisfaction. The remaining 4.12% opted not to provide a response or expressed disinterest.

The Bangkok-born politician acknowledged the poll’s results and expressed gratitude for the public’s evaluation of his performance. He further stated his readiness to receive feedback and suggestions, reaffirming the government’s commitment to working for the people’s benefit.

Unfazed by the demands of his position, the prime minister assured the public of his dedication to working tirelessly, claiming that he and his ministers do not take weekends off.

Last month, PM Srettha declared that he will not accept his 125,590 baht monthly prime minister salary while he is in office, adding he will donate it to charity. Read more about the extraordinary gesture HERE.

