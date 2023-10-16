Thai prime minister zaps to police meeting in eco-style – EV-entful ride

Photo by Austin Ramsey on Unsplash.

The Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Srettha Thavisin, attended a National Police Office meeting today in an electric vehicle (EV) to reduce pollution. The meeting with Police Lieutenant General Torsak Sukvimol, the National Police Chief, was held in a white Tesla with Bangkok licence plates 2KHP5171.

The 61 year old Thai prime minister personally stated that he chose a Tesla today to minimise environmental impact and PM2.5 pollution. The future will see more collaborations using EVs.

With the negotiations being planned in the future, Thailand will possibly see the increased implementation of EVs that will help the notoriously air-polluted nature of Thailand’s major cities.

Regarding Thai citizens returning from Israel, the Thai PM expressed satisfaction with the process. The next step involves the Ministry of Labour assisting in job placements for returnees. Flight schedules need to accommodate more than 32 flights to allow all the Thais to return by the end of the month.

Today is also the day for the Government Lottery draw for today. Lottery enthusiasts should not miss the chance to check the Bangkok-born PM’s car registration for luck before today’s draw.

In related EV news, a Japanese YouTuber driving a Tesla in Thailand was perplexed by the repeated warnings from the safety features of the car.

The amusing reality emerged later when he realised the car was not identifying people cutting in front but mistakenly interpreting people hanging on the back of Thai Songthaew, or two-row pick-up trucks, as pedestrians.

The Japanese YouTuber, known for creating content about Thailand, shared this amusing incident in a video posted on his Twitter account, X: @JGSDF_YTS_X7. He was driving a search Tesla renowned for its advanced safety features, including a system that alerts the driver of surrounding hazards. Read more about the story HERE.

