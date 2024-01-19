Thai PM hails Thailand as top Airbnb hotspot and UK Telegraph’s 6th best destination this year

Photo courtesy of TTG Asia

Thailand emerged as the ultimate getaway for Chinese tourists, clinching the top spot on Airbnb‘s coveted list and securing the 6th position in The Telegraph’s must-visit destinations for 2024.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke revealed that Thailand outshone all rivals on Airbnb’s hotel booking platform during the winter season of December 2023 to February 2024.

“Thailand is the most sought-after destination for Chinese travellers, leaving behind Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and others.”

The Airbnb spotlight extends beyond the country level, with five Thai cities securing spots on the list of the top 20 most searched by Chinese tourists globally. Phuket claims the crown, followed by Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and Pattaya.

Adding the cherry on top, The Telegraph’s prestigious rankings for 2024 place Thailand at a remarkable 6th position. This accolade makes Thailand the sole Asian country to grace the top 20 list. The Telegraph’s distinguished top 10 includes exotic locales like Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, Bad Ischl and the Salzkammergut in Austria, and the Norwegian ski slopes.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin acknowledges the collective effort behind this achievement, attributing the success to the collaborative spirit of various sectors and organisations, reported Bangkok Post.

Chai highlights this as a testament to the unwavering confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry and the government’s proactive policies to elevate the nation to a world-class destination.

Follow us on :













In related news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reveals that travel trends of Chinese tourists have shifted, no longer visiting Thailand in large tour groups. Data from the TAT and ATTA roadshow to China 2023 revealed a seismic shift towards independent and small-group travel, with groups of six to eight stealing the show.

In other news, a bus journey to the Similan Islands took a horrific turn on January 16 when a vehicle ferrying 17 Chinese tourists careened off the road in Tha Chatchai, located in the northernmost part of Phuket.