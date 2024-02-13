Thai PM defends 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme amid criticism

Photo courtesy of เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin (Facebook)

The implementation of the controversial 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme was defended yesterday by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. This came following a statement by Move Forward Party Deputy Leader Sirikanya Tansakul, suggesting the government develop a backup plan due to the scheme’s uncertain future.

Tansakul pointed out that the scheme’s success hinges on the decision of the government’s digital wallet policy committee, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

“If the government truly wants to see the economy recover, it needs a backup plan as the fate of the country cannot hinge on just one policy the 10,000-baht digital handout.”

Tansakul further urged the government to expedite the inclusion of the digital wallet policy in the annual budget expenditure plan.

In response, PM Srettha admitted that the government had not adequately communicated the scheme’s details to the public. He assured that he is prepared to address any public doubts, asserting that the scheme will contribute to improving the country’s economic condition.

The 61 year old prime minister revealed that he intends to clarify all aspects of the policy at the committee meeting on Thursday.

On another note, results from a feasibility study conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) were released last week. The study indicated that the scheme could be susceptible to exploitation or corruption.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat confirmed yesterday that the findings have been forwarded to the Government House and will be assessed by the Cabinet today, February 13. He added that the loan bill will not be discussed in this week’s panel meeting.

The NACC forewarned the government of potential pitfalls associated with the scheme, ranging from graft to legal risks while maintaining that the economy is not currently in a crisis.

Follow us on :













The digital wallet handout, which plans to distribute 10,000 baht to 50 million Thais, is the flagship policy of the Pheu Thai-led government, aimed at stimulating the economy, reported Bangkok Post.

The scheme’s legality has been questioned, particularly as the government plans to request a 500-billion-baht loan to finance it, contradicting the party’s election campaign assurance that it would avoid taking out loans.