Thai PM and Interior Minister slam brakes on gun licences until December 2024

In a bid to quell the rising tide of shooting tragedies, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul have issued a joint directive, temporarily halting the issuance of gun licences until December 19, 2024.

The move, effective yesterday, December 20, was officially announced by Traisulee Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, who revealed that the directive had been published in the Royal Gazette on December 19.

Under the provisions of the 1947 Firearms Control Act, PM Srettha and Interior Minister Anutin inked their signatures on the directive, declaring a moratorium on the issuance of gun licences until December 19 next year. Traisulee further disclosed that the Interior Ministry is actively working on a bill to provide an avenue for owners of unlicenced firearms to register or surrender their weapons without facing penalties. This strategic move aims to curtail gun-related crimes in the nation.

The directive comes in the wake of a series of fatal shooting sprees that have plagued Thailand in recent years. The most recent incident involved a 14 year old who shot at several people at Siam Paragon mall. Another gun incident saw a teacher lose her life to a stray bullet, underscoring the urgency of addressing the escalating issue.

Thai law mandates individuals to obtain authorisation before engaging in any activities related to firearms, from possession and manufacturing to usage, sale, purchase, ordering, and importation. Possession of ammunition without the corresponding licence is strictly prohibited, and carrying a firearm into cities, neighbourhoods, or public areas without proper authorisation is forbidden. Exceptions exist for emergencies, contingent on the circumstances, as well as for certain government officials and law enforcement bodies, reported The Nation.

