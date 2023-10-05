Thai patient’s ‘threesome’ encounter sparks mpox alert in northern Thailand

Photo via The Gen C Urban Living Solution Blog.

A Thai patient visited an entertainment venue in Chaing Mai and allegedly admitted to having a threesome with two foreigners, subsequently testing positive for mpox. The Lamphun Provincial Public Health Office confirmed the latest mpox case in Thailand yesterday, October 4, marking it as the province’s first recorded instance.

Provincial public health doctor Suriyapong Suriyapongtakun reported today, October 5, that the 36 year old Thai patient, whose identity has not been reported, visited a private hospital in Chaing Mai on October 2 and tested positive for mpox.

Suriyapong said the patient visited an entertainment venue in Chaing Mai and took part in an orgy with two foreigners: one was Lebanese while the identity of the other foreigner was not disclosed. The Thai man is also an HIV patient.

Suriyapong said the patient had only mild symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, muscle aches, genital infections, swollen lymph nodes in the groin and fluid-filled bumps on his face, arms and penis.

The patient is now being treated at a private hospital in Chiang Mai. The man is a resident of Lamphun, so the case is being recorded under Lamphun.

Suriyapong said the Lamphun Provincial Public Health Office and relevant departments would investigate the case to prevent it from spreading. Officials would closely monitor the patient’s family, friends and other people at risk for 21 days, he said.

Two weeks ago, MGR Online reported a spike in mpox cases in Chon Buri province and Pattaya, particularly among the gay community.

Most of the patients contracted the disease through sexual activity. The number of cases in the areas was not reported but officials urged residents to avoid sexual activity with strangers.

The Lamphun Provincial Public Health Office reported on Sunday, October 1 that Thailand has 461 confirmed cases, including 446 male patients and 15 female patients. Most of the patients are between 33 and 39 years old.

