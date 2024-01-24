Thai passport holders visa waiver with China boosts tourism

Photo courtesy of ThaiEmbassy.com

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced the imminent signing of a visa waiver agreement between Thailand and China.

The deal, to be sealed on Friday during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Thailand, promises to liberate citizens from both nations to explore each other’s territories freely, igniting a tourism revolution.

Addressing the crowd at the Thailand 2024 – The Great Challenge event at Bangkok’s Pullman King Power Hotel, Prime Minister Srettha asserted that this move would elevate the Thai passport’s standing on the global stage.

“This measure will upgrade the Thai passport higher.”

During a candid moment at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, PM Srettha revealed he had urged European leaders to consider exempting Thai travellers from the Schengen visa requirement. The Schengen visa currently spans 27 countries, including popular destinations like Italy, France, Spain, and Germany, reported The Nation.

The 61 year old Thai prime minister acknowledged the challenges faced by citizens in Thailand securing European visas.

“We know too well that applying for a visa to Italy, France, Spain, and Germany is a Herculean task. The talk with European leaders is the first step to fixing this pain point for Thai travellers.”

This move comes on the heels of Thailand’s proactive stance in offering visa exemptions to visitors from China and Kazakhstan last year. With the expiration date of the current visa waiver for Chinese and Kazakhstani citizens approaching on February 29, this new agreement marks an exciting chapter in international relations, promising a surge in tourism and economic opportunities for both nations.

Follow us on :













In related news, anticipated to reach a staggering 34.4 billion baht, spending during the Chinese New Year holiday is set to surge, with foreign travellers, primarily from Chinese-speaking nations, contributing 28.4 billion baht.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand attributes this 29% year-on-year revenue growth, which spans from February 8 to 16, to the visa-free policy for Chinese and Taiwanese tourists.