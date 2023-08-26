Thai passengers ejected from flight over luggage dispute, recounts top influencer

Image via Benz Apache - เบ๊น อาปาเช่, Facebook

Prominent YouTuber and influencer, Akaradej Yothajun, known as Benz Apache, recently recounted a dramatic incident aboard a flight from Vietnam to Thailand. He reported that 16 Thai passengers were asked to disembark the plane following a dispute with cabin crew over assistance with luggage.

Akaradej, who was also on board the same flight, shared the story on his Facebook page, Benz Apache. He detailed how the dispute began over a request from a female passenger for help with her luggage, which escalated into a heated argument. The disagreement led to a group of passengers loudly voicing their dissatisfaction with the cabin crew’s response, resulting in the entire group being asked to leave the plane.

Akaradej, who was seated a few rows ahead of the group, described the situation as chaotic and disruptive. He stated that only three to four people in the group were confrontational, while the rest were calm and polite.

After the group was asked to disembark, one of the male passengers allegedly threatened the cabin crew, saying, “Bring the names of those four people here. They will have to face me. They don’t know what I do, but they will find out.”

Akaradej praised the cabin crew for their professionalism and ability to handle the situation. He stated that he felt compelled to share the story to provide a counterpoint to any potential complaints the crew might receive. He further clarified that cabin crew members are not required to assist passengers with their luggage, and any assistance provided is out of goodwill.

The influencer ended his post by expressing his disappointment with the delay caused by the incident, which resulted in him reaching home much later than expected, reports Sanook.

Follow us on :













According to the original story written about the group of Thai passengers, a woman from the group took this matter to social media to criticise the air hostess for refusing to help her carry the luggage. She justified that the air hostess should help her since she was asking her for help. Additionally, the woman said that she didn’t like the tone of the air hostess. For more information, click the LINK to read more.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.