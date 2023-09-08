Thai Parliament’s policy showdown: Two-day debate unveiled

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Parliament President and House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced a rigorous two-day debate on the government’s policy statement, scheduled to kick off on Monday. This decision came about following a meeting with the government, Senate and opposition whips, where the debate’s timeline was discussed.

Wan stated that the debate would kick off on Monday, running from 9am to midnight. The following day, the debate will begin at 9am, concluding at 11pm. The Cabinet has been allotted five hours to articulate the policy statement and address queries, while senators have also been allocated five hours for deliberation.

In addition, five hours have been reserved for government MPs to engage in the debate, with 14 hours set aside for opposition MPs, as stated by Wan. He expressed optimism that two days would suffice for the debate, adding that all factions would have to coordinate their allotted times and speaker line-up effectively, to stay within the established timeframe.

“I believe the debate will not exceed the set timeframe.”

He also expressed hope for a smooth process, cautioning that any protests outside parliament would be counterproductive. This statement possibly alludes to anticipated anti-government demonstrations, reported Bangkok Post.

Wan also mentioned that the opposition parties have assured him of their commitment to adhere to the debate regulations and not use the occasion to criticize the government in a no-confidence debate manner.

Chief government whip and Pheu Thai MP for Si Sa Ket, Adisorn Piengkes, reiterated that the Parliament session is primarily for the government to present its policy statement, and not a platform for a censure debate. He also clarified that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin did not instruct government MPs to defend the government or counter the opposition.

Meanwhile, Chaithawat Tulathon, a list MP and secretary-general of the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP), which boasts the highest number of MPs – 151 in Parliament, announced yesterday that the party has 30 MPs prepared to discuss government policies. He stated that the debate would encompass all facets, including political, economic, social and public welfare issues.

Chaithawat also criticized the government’s policy statement for being unclear and disappointing, questioning its potential benefits to the public and the feasibility of its objectives, given the absence of a definite timeframe.

Sources reveal that the MFP debate team will feature Chaithawat, alongside other party-list MPs such as Rangsiman Rome, Sirikanya Tansakun, and Parit Wacharasindhu.

