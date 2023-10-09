Fishy business: RTN reels in Indonesian vessels straying into Thai waters

Photo: By Jonas Ferlin, on Pexels.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) stopped three Indonesian fishing vessels after they strayed into Thai waters after a recent maritime operation near Phuket. This unfolding event kicked off yesterday when Thai authorities apprehended these vessels within Thai territorial waters.

What added to the significance of this operation was the detention of all 40 crew members aboard the ships.

The operation was launched following the sighting of three fishing vessels actively engaged in fishing activities west of Phuket, within Thai waters, on a Saturday. In response to this sighting, the navy vessel HTMS Klaeng, under the command of Puchong Rodnikorn, the Deputy Commander of the 3rd Naval Area, was promptly dispatched to investigate the situation.

The subsequent investigation revealed the presence of three fishing trawlers named KM Rahmat Jaya, KM Ikhlasbaru, and the Kambiastar. These vessels were crewed by 12, 16, and 12 members, respectively.

Importantly, the trawlers were located approximately 75.8 nautical miles west of Laem Prom Thep, reported Bangkok Post.

Following the successful operation, the three trawlers, along with their respective crews, were carefully escorted to the Rassada boat pier in Phuket.

This meticulous escort ensured the safe and secure handling of both vessels and crew members. Subsequently, all 40 crew members were handed over to the Chalong police, marking the start of the legal proceedings related to this incident.

In related news, in Thailand, Chalong Pier, a key Phuket boat tour facility is under scrutiny as concerns are being raised about the potential safety hazards it poses.

The main pontoon, used by tourists to board tour boats, is reportedly sinking again and is visibly covered in rust. The pontoon in question had previously gone under reparations last year when it started sinking.

Officials then responded by welding patches over the areas rust had eaten into. However, this recent development now raises questions about the effectiveness of such measures. Read more of this story HERE

