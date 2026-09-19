Thai Navy picks Hanwha Ocean of South Korea for 16.73 billion baht frigate

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 3:00 PM
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Thai Navy picks Hanwha Ocean of South Korea for 16.73 billion baht frigate | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Hanwha Ocean of South Korea has been selected to build a new frigate for the Royal Thai Navy, in a 16.73 billion baht (about US$496 million) deal the navy says was awarded through a transparent, rules based process.

The result was announced on Friday, September 18, at an 11am press conference in the Chao Phraya Room at the navy auditorium. Navy commander-in-chief Admiral Pairoj Fueangchan gave the announcement.

The project covers the frigate itself along with its onboard systems and equipment. Spare parts, documentation, logistical support, training and warranties are all included in the same budget.

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Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, the navy’s spokesperson, set out the scope of the project. Its budget ceiling stands at 17 billion baht, or roughly US$504 million.

The purchase falls under the navy’s long term force development plan, as laid out in its white paper. The new ship is intended to replace vessels due for retirement over the coming years.

According to the navy, the frigate’s missions will include protecting sovereignty, shipping routes, economic zones and energy resources. It is to be equipped for surface warfare, anti submarine warfare and air defence, along with striking land targets and countering drones.

The navy said the requirements were drawn from these missions and anticipated threats, not shaped around any particular company or design.

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11 shipyards and organisations from several countries were invited to submit to the terms of reference.

Thai Navy picks Hanwha Ocean of South Korea for 16.73 billion baht frigate
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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