Royal Thai Navy busts illegal oil smuggling ring in South Thailand

The Second Naval Area Command of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) received a report about a boat allegedly involved in illicit oil smuggling to fishing vessels near Songkhla yesterday, February 8.

In response, the RTN launched an investigation which uncovered a vessel specifically adapted for clandestine oil transportation, carrying an astonishing 10,000 litres of illicit oil intended for local fishermen operating in Songkhla on February 7.

The operation led to the apprehension of four crew members of the vessel. The suspects, whose identities were withheld, were promptly arrested and taken to the Songkhla Naval Base for further legal proceedings, reported Pattaya News.

The confiscated illicit oil was seized as crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

