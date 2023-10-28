Myanmar human trafficking ring: 153 Thais rescued thanks to Thailand Foreign Ministry

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A human trafficking ring in the northern Shan State of Myanmar ensnared 219 Thai nationals, but thanks to the efforts of the Foreign Ministry, 153 have been rescued. Kanchana Patarachoke, the ministry’s spokeswoman, shared that these individuals had been deceived with promises of work in Laukkaing, only to be assaulted by their employers.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon has been coordinating closely with relevant sectors to aid the trapped Thai labourers. Earlier this month, they were tricked by a human trafficking ring into travelling to Laukkaing, explained Kanchana.

Of those who are now safe, 120 are under Myanmar’s protection, 22 are at a hotel awaiting officials, and another 11 are at the local police station, confirmed the spokeswoman.

However, the ministry has received information about another 107 Thai nationals who have reportedly become victims of a similar human trafficking ring in Pyay and the neighbouring city to Laukkaing. Myanmar authorities have pledged to assist in rescuing trafficking victims of all nationalities.

One such operation involves suppressing call centre scam gangs, a joint effort between Myanmar and Chinese authorities, informed Patarachoke.

Despite the promising progress, the spokeswoman cautioned that the rescue process is lengthy and must adhere to Myanmar’s legal procedures. The Thai nationals were illegally enticed into working in Myanmar and subsequently fell prey to diverse human trafficking rings, all promising legitimate jobs and fair wages, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Kanchana emphasised that the Thai authorities are committed to aiding all returnees. She also warned against the allure of working in the Laukkaing area, a region plagued by internal conflicts. The ministry, the Department of Consular Affairs, and the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon have urged individuals not to be swayed by job offers in this self-administered area where foreigners were recently prohibited from entering.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.