Thai national parks report record revenues and visitors in 2023

Photo courtesy of อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาสก - Khao Sok National Park (Facebook)

The Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation disclosed on January 4, the rankings of the top 10 highest-earning and most-visited national parks from the pool of 133 parks for the previous year.

Based on revenue from January to December 2023, the top 10 Thai national parks accumulated a whopping total income of 1,651,868,101 baht (US$47 million). Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi topped the chart with an income of 377,321,864 baht (US$10 million). Similan Islands National Park in Phang Nga followed closely, generating a total income of 175,392,700 baht (US$5 million).

Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima ranked third, bringing in a total income of 136,317,392 baht (US$3.9 million). Coming in fourth and fifth respectively were Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang Nga, with an income of 122,627,830 baht (US$3.5 million), and Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park in Rayong, earning 120,015,600 baht (US$3.46 million).

Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai took the sixth position with a total income of 111,289,586 baht (US$3.2 million). Earning 72,883,038 baht (US$2.1 million), Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi clinched the seventh spot, while Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani, with a total income of 66,367,591 baht (US$1.9 million), came in eighth. The last two positions were filled by Tarutao National Park in Satun and Than Bok Khorani National Park in Krabi, with incomes of 31,179,260 baht (US$899,355) and 24,157,870 baht (US$696,825) respectively.

On the visitor front, the total count of tourists visiting these parks from January to November 2023 was 18,494,085. Leading the pack was Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, attracting 1,823,413 tourists. Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi and Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park in Rayong followed, drawing 1,449,246 and 1,145,834 tourists, respectively, reported The Pattaya News.

Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai came fourth with 926,724 tourists, and Khao Khitchakut National Park in Chanthaburi was the next most popular, with 744,117 visitors. Attracting 526,248 tourists, Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi was sixth while Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang Nga drew 479,284 tourists.

Khlong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet hosted 481,518 tourists, earning it the eighth spot. The ninth most visited park was Namtok Phlio National Park in Chanthaburi, with 432,085 tourists. Rounding off the top 10 list was Chet Sao Noi Waterfall National Park in Saraburi, which welcomed 431,401 tourists.

In related news, Pattaya aims for 27 million tourists in 2024 through domestic tourism boost and hopeful return of Chinese tourists.