Thai national killed, 11 detained in Israel amid evacuation challenges

A Thai national lost his life and approximately 11 others were taken into custody during a Hamas assault on Israel, disclosed Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, early today. He also highlighted the ongoing air travel restrictions that are hindering evacuation efforts.

Ahead of his international journey from Sunday to Thursday, PM Srettha shared at Wing 6 in Don Muang that there were initial reports of a Thai fatality and around 11 detentions in Israel. However, the precise count of injured Thai citizens in the conflict-ridden nation remained uncertain.

Thai PM pledged to utilise every diplomatic avenue to secure the release of the Thai victims.

“They are innocent and have nothing to do with any conflict.”

The 61 year old Thai prime minister further revealed that there are no confirmed reports about the location of the impacted Thais. The ongoing lockdown measures in Israel have mandated citizens to remain indoors, reported Bangkok Post.

He stated that the Air Force is preparing transport planes to evacuate Thai citizens from Israel, where “the situation remains of concern.”

He has advised the Thai ambassador in Israel to have the aircraft on standby near Israel for a speedy evacuation when feasible. However, he acknowledged that the Israeli airspace is currently entirely closed.

In terms of capacity, PM Srettha mentioned that a single flight could transport 423 people. He estimated that there are roughly 25,000 Thai workers in Israel, and about 5,000 of them are residing in the areas under lockdown.

Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee was notably absent from the PM’s trip delegation. The prime minister instructed him to stay in Thailand to manage operations related to the situation in Israel.

PM Srettha’s itinerary for this trip includes stops in Hong Kong, Brunei, Malaysia, and Singapore.

In January, Palestinian officials reported that nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed in a raid by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank.

