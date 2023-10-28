Thai music composer in serious condition following fire accident

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Sujin Kulchanarong, also known as Teacher Jinnie Phutai, a renowned Thai country music composer and arranger, has been hospitalised following a severe fire accident at his home in Muang district, Khon Kaen. The incident has resulted in serious burns to his face and neck, affecting his windpipe. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Bangkok Hospital, Khon Kaen, where he is responsive and able to communicate.

Yesterday afternoon, Sujin was preparing to burn rubbish in his backyard. Most of the waste was damp leaves, so he used benzine to assist in the burning process. Unfortunately, the flames engulfed his face and neck, causing severe injuries. His family quickly rushed him to Bangkok Hospital, Khon Kaen for immediate treatment. After stabilising him, doctors decided to monitor his condition in the ICU due to the severity of his burns and the impact on his windpipe.

His wife, Phinya Phatchayakunchanarong, who operates under the Facebook name Oong Eing Phu Thai Record, has been updating the public about her husband’s condition. She reassured fans and fellow artists who have been calling to inquire about Sujin’s condition that he is now safe and able to respond and communicate. She expressed her gratitude for their concern and promised to provide further updates via her Facebook page.

Before the accident, Sujin was a respected figure in the Thai country music scene. His unexpected accident has caused a wave of concern across the entertainment industry, with numerous artists and fans reaching out to express their concern and offer their support, reported KhaoSod.

Phinya, grateful for the outpouring of concern and well wishes, has asked everyone not to worry. She ensures to provide regular updates on Sujin’s condition via Facebook. She expressed her thanks for the moral support and asked for understanding as she may not be able to answer every call due to the current situation.

